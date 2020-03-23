Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,942,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,573. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average of $121.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

