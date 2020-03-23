Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after buying an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,265,000 after buying an additional 697,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,930,000 after buying an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,056,000 after buying an additional 45,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.95. 12,004,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,804. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.16. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

UTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

