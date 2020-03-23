Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4,444.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,303,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $717,623,000 after purchasing an additional 931,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $6.11. 105,242,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,855,384. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

