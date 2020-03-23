Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the period. Markel makes up approximately 8.3% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Markel worth $190,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock traded down $42.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $742.21. The company had a trading volume of 92,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,822. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,202.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,164.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 40.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,174.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

