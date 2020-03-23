Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Increased by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Markel accounts for 3.9% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.12% of Markel worth $18,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $42.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $742.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,822. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,202.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,164.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.62. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

