MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $350.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.67.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $29.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.31. 535,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,917. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.68. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $237.11 and a twelve month high of $421.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

