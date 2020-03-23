Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 163,844 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 163,844 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Synovus Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,932,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,954,000 after acquiring an additional 447,370 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,558,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 355,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 38,932.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 968,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 72,142 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of SNV stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.52. 16,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,965. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

