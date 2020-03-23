Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 271,878 Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 271,878 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Noble Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,819,965 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $616,528,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,245 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,598,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,564,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $113,378,000 after purchasing an additional 853,225 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman bought 17,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at $258,080.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,143 shares of company stock worth $225,026. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.76.

NBL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 379,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

