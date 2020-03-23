Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 1,001.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Boston Beer worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 9,940.0% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Boston Beer from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $346.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.52.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total value of $9,181,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,711 shares of company stock valued at $32,742,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $314.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,116. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $258.34 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million. Analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

