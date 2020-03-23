Marshall Wace LLP Buys 32,800 Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.88% of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,036,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 37,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 151,947 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGLE. ValuEngine cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “average” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.97. 858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,088. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.