Marshall Wace LLP Buys 341,334 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5,246.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,334 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,593.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Lucey purchased 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

NYSE DOC traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $11.99. 68,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,735. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

