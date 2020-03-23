Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,346 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Paylocity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1,369.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paylocity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares in the company, valued at $14,229,500.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,448 over the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.87. The stock had a trading volume of 161,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $150.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.11 and its 200-day moving average is $117.07.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

