Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Mantech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 37,064.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mantech International by 1,201.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Mantech International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after acquiring an additional 70,024 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mantech International by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mantech International by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Shares of MANT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.82. 3,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,109. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99. Mantech International Corp has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Mantech International in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.