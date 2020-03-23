Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,327 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 553,458 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after acquiring an additional 953,739 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 396,531 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.96.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,139.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 150,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,018. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

