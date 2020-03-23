Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413,878 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,956 shares of company stock valued at $60,677. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 41,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,814. The stock has a market cap of $738.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.