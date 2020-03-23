Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 229,244 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.28% of Kosmos Energy worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOS traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 118,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,679,707. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $276.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.90%. This is an increase from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently -360.00%.

KOS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

