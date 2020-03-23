Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.70 Million Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.45.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $6.55 on Monday, hitting $207.23. 10,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $212.01 and a 12 month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

