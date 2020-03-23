Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 469.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 107,939 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,270,000 after purchasing an additional 222,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,984 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 303,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,168 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.69. 236,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,740,055. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

