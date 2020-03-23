Marshall Wace LLP Invests $6.49 Million in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $54,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after acquiring an additional 201,905 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,540,000 after acquiring an additional 147,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 205,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 135,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.58. 15,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.43. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

