Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of Chegg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Chegg by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 277.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 567,035 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 132.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 908,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 518,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3,216.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 456,342 shares during the last quarter.

CHGG stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 545,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,051. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -316.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,323,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,942,466.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $255,162.81. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 292,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,205,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,248 shares of company stock worth $22,436,654. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

