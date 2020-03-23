Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,857 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of Cornerstone OnDemand as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth about $21,507,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSOD traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.25 and a beta of 1.44. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $549,946.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,369,539 shares in the company, valued at $96,843,058.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $171,829.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,924.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

