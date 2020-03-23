Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 54,201 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,201 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 986.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lincoln National by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.