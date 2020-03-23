Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,379 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 410,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 255,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $20.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $530.22. 5,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,166. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $452.42 and a fifty-two week high of $746.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

