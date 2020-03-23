Marshall Wace LLP Sells 189,034 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 189,034 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.64. The stock had a trading volume of 526,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,708. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

