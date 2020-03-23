Marshall Wace LLP Sells 350,851 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350,851 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $17,310,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 88.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $326,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,040. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $70.52 and a one year high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

