Marshall Wace LLP Sells 71,003 Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,003 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.02% of Re/Max worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Re/Max by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Re/Max by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Re/Max stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $103,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMAX traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.70. 2,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,807. The company has a market capitalization of $307.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.47. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens raised Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

