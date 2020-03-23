Marshall Wace LLP Sells 90,181 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,181 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Group 1 Automotive worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 464.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period.

Shares of GPI traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.62. 52,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,818. The company has a market cap of $766.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

