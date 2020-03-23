Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Shares of CIIG Merger stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,471. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37. CIIG Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

CIIG Merger Profile

CIIG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

