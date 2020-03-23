Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of First Citizens BancShares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,922,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,979. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.08 and a fifty-two week high of $542.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.88 and a 200-day moving average of $493.21.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.