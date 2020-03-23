Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Evertec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evertec by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Evertec in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Evertec by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evertec by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evertec alerts:

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.80. Evertec Inc has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.69 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.