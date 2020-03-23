Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Stake in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 483,724 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.91% of The Rubicon Project at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

In other news, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $255,534.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,487.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,217 shares of company stock worth $1,095,812. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

NYSE:RUBI opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $275.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.05. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

The Rubicon Project Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.