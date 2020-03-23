Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 103,927 Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 103,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.12% of Legg Mason as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Legg Mason by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 49,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LM stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. Legg Mason Inc has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Legg Mason’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

