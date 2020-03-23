Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 145,974 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.56% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAWW. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 13,603 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $222,681.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,145 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $69,001.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $623,027 and sold 36,748 shares valued at $798,132. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

