Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 16,587.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,737 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.58. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

