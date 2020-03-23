Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 211,274 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 41,024.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,274 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRNA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 351,145 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.36.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRNA. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,101. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

