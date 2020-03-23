Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 34,673 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,673 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,015,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,951,000 after purchasing an additional 129,244 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,901,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 87,467 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

