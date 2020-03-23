Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 40,219 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 437.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,540,000 after buying an additional 177,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,668,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,941,000 after buying an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,150,000 after buying an additional 46,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,476,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,148,000 after buying an additional 67,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN opened at $55.09 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.