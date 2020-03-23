Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 48,447 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 866.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,447 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.12% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after acquiring an additional 204,960 shares during the period.

SPB stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $66.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPB. Cfra lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

