Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 148,493 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.45% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Century Communities by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

CCS opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $397.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Century Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

