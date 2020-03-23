Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.23% of Taubman Centers worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCO opened at $43.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of -0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

