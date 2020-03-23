Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,381 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after buying an additional 609,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 493,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 378,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,388,000 after acquiring an additional 222,861 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $127.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,267,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

