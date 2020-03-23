Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,514 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

HEES opened at $10.41 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $396.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

HEES has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director John Sawyer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber acquired 32,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $349,102.20. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

