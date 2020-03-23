Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $3.39 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,425 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $66.14 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.29.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

