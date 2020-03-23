Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 223.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,468 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Etsy worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Etsy by 6,107.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 217,489 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 17,395.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Etsy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.99.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $314,363.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,497.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $31.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

