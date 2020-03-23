Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,129 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.15% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $738.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Compass Point started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,956 shares of company stock worth $60,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.