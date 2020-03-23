Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,910 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,642,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 579,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Shares of SU stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.02%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

