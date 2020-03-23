Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2,637.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of Nuance Communications worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,243.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,562 shares of company stock worth $867,493. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

