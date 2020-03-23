Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of SkyWest worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SkyWest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKYW. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

