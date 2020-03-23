Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $3.76 Million Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 253.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Flowserve worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,017,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,369,000 after buying an additional 68,949 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,745,000 after buying an additional 183,739 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,697,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,800,000 after buying an additional 57,536 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,310,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,209,000 after buying an additional 343,672 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $19.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

