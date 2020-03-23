Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $3.92 Million Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 235,167.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,847 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $40.32 on Monday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,306 shares of company stock worth $1,280,166. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.